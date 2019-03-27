Marine from Colorado found dead at California base killed himself

SAN DIEGO — The Marine from Colorado found dead at a Southern California base earlier this month died by suicide, according to 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesperson.

Edinburgh said that based on information from the medical examiner, Lance Cpl. Riley Schultz, 19, killed himself.

Schultz was discovered dead around 4 a.m. March 15 with a gunshot wound to the head at Camp Pendleton, the Orange County Register reported.

Schultz’s mother, who lives in Longmont, said she was initially told her son died by suicide. However, the next day, she said she was told he did not kill himself.

According to the Associated Press, Schultz’s body will be flown to Colorado for services scheduled for April 6.

