Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the Denver Auto Show has you ready to buy a new car, look no further than johnelwaychevrolet.com

If that isnt enough, check out these awesome deals they are having for Denver Auto Show weekend;

Get an extra $1,000 on the Chevy Sliverado with 0% interest for 72-months financing plus get an extra $1,000 on the new Chevy Blazer. And they have the Elway double down payment sales event going on right now. this is all during the auto show so act fast!