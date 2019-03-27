× Inmate escapes from work crew in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A prisoner escaped from a work crew in Adams County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of corrections, Cody Harris, 27, left his work crew just before 1 p.m.

The DOC did not say where in Adams County Harris was last seen. It also did not say where he was imprisoned.

Harris is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Local law enforcement have been notified.

According to court records, Harris has several felonies on his record, including vehicular eluding and escape from pending felony.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts should call 911.