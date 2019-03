Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- The best youth soccer talent in the world will be coming to Commerce City this summer.

In late July, 300 teams -- including the best from the Front Range and Mountain West -- will compete in the inaugural "Mare Nostrum Cup."

Teams have to apply online and pay a fee. There are two divisions: Under 12 and Under 14.

The tournament is July 26 through 28. The games will take place on the fields outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.