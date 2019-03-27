× Here’s how to report a pothole to get them fixed in Colorado

DENVER — We’ve all been there – trying to dodge the newest pothole that developed on your street. But you don’t have to just deal with it – you can also report it.

Most cities and counties in Colorado have resources that allows residents to report them to local public works department and (hopefully) get them fixed.

Here is how to report a pothole to officials in your area. If your city or county isn’t on the list below, you can contact local officials to find out how to report potholes.

Colorado Highways & Interstates

Call 303-757-9228 or visit CDOT’s contact page, select “highway maintenance,” select your region on the map and then report the issue.

Adams County

You can submit your request using the YourGOV app or call the Transportation Department Highway Division at 303-853-7137.

Arapahoe County

Submit your request online or by calling one of two numbers: the Peoria Service Center in Englewood at 720-874-7623 or the Eastern Service Center in Bennett at 720-874-6770.

Aurora

Potholes along with other sidewalk and street damage in Aurora can be reported by calling 303-739-7000 or you can report it on Access Aurora by clicking “repair” then “potholes.” Or you can search “Access Aurora” in the app store.

Boulder

Potholes along city maintained streets can be reported using Inquire Boulder and there is a separate form for potholes in alleys.

Broomfield

Your request can be filed on the Broomfield Public Works Department website.

Castle Rock

Residents can report a pothole that needs to be repaired online via the city website.

Centennial

Potholes can be reported to the 24-hour Citizen Response Center at 303-325-8000 or contact public works online.

Colorado Springs

Call 719-385-6808 or make a street maintenance request.

Denver

You can call 311 or you can report the problem online and then select pothole as the category.

Douglas County

Call 303-660-7480 or report it on Douglas County’s website. You can also report other issues with highways or sidewalks.

Englewood

You can submit a service request online or by calling 303-762-2300. The city notes that some streets are maintained by CDOT and not by the city.

Fort Collins

Call the Pothole Patrol Hotline at 970-221-6614 or report the pothole using Access Fort Collins. The city says potholes are usually fixed within two days.

Golden

Pothole requests can be done through the YourGov app via the website or the app on your phone.

Greeley

You can report potholes or other street damage, such as graffiti, by calling 970-350-9336 or submitting a request online.

Jefferson County

Problems can be reported to the JeffCo Development and Transportation division using YourGov on the county website. You can also call the division directly at 303-271-5200.

Lakewood

Call 303-987-7950 or submit a service request at Request Lakewood. The city also notes some roads within the city are maintained by CDOT, including Colfax Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Littleton

Potholes and other street issues can be reported online using Click and Fix Littleton.

Longmont

Repair requests can be made by calling transportation at 303-651-8416 or by submitting a request online.

Thornton

Potholes can be reported using the My Thornton app or call Thornton street operations at ​720-977-6464.

Westminster

You can call the street operations division at 303-658-2501 or submit a service request online. Some roads are also maintained by the state.