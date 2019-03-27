Get your home improvement projects done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring has officially arrived! Time to start tackling those home improvement projects and this weekend you don't have to travel far to find 150 local and national vendors in the home and outdoor living industry. They'll all be at the Castle Rock Spring home show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The Castle Rock home show kicks off Friday, March 29th... At the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free! And don't forget you can meet Terrell Davis between 3 and 3:45pm on opening day...and Reuben Droughns on Saturday, March 30th between 1 and 2 pm. To RSVP for the event visit CastleRockHomeShow.com