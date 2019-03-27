× Garth Brooks to play Broncos Stadium this summer

DENVER — Garth Brooks will stop by Denver as part of his stadium tour this summer.

The Country Music Hall of Famer will play Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

There will be an eight ticket limit per customer and will cost $94.95 (including fees and service charges).

COLORADO are YOU ready for GARTH? Announcing #GARTHinDENVER Saturday, June 8th @BroncosStadium at Mile High! Tickets ON SALE Friday, April 5th at 10am MDT https://t.co/rDJttv0d2n – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/2RR9WxaTCu — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 27, 2019

Brooks has been named CMA Entertainer of the Year six times – more than any other country artist.

He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales.