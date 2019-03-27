Garth Brooks to play Broncos Stadium this summer

Posted 7:21 am, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41AM, March 27, 2019

LAS VEGAS - MAY 18: Music artist Garth Brooks performs during the 43rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER — Garth Brooks will stop by Denver as part of his stadium tour this summer.

The Country Music Hall of Famer will play Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

There will be an eight ticket limit per customer and will cost $94.95 (including fees and service charges).

Brooks has been named CMA Entertainer of the Year six times – more than any other country artist.

He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.