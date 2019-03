Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When touring the Denver Auto Show 2019 stopping at the Forney Museum of Transportation is a must . They have some amazing historic cars including Amelia Earhart`S 1923 Kissel Goldbug Speedster. Check out all of the great line up of historic cars this weekend at the Denver Auto Show! Also check them out online at https://www.forneymuseum.org/ for more info on visiting the Forney Museum of Transportation.