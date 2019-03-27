× Driver arrested in Lakewood hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Joy Manzanares, 50, turned herself in to police on Wednesday on suspicion of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries.

About 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Carr Street.

Police said Christopher Clark, 60, was crossing Colfax in the crosswalk when he was hit by a driver going eastbound. Clark later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said it appears Clark was trying to cross the intersection at a red light when he was hit.

Witnesses told police that a white Toyota extended cab pickup truck hit Clark and the driver left the scene.