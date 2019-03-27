Denver sheriff K-9 Taylor retires after 7 years

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department’s K-9 Taylor retired on Wednesday after seven years.

Taylor joined the department as a partner for deputy Patrick Hynes in November 2012. Taylor was trained in detecting explosive odors.

Taylor and Hynes also assisted other jurisdictions over the years in the Denver metro area, and the K-9 was a representative at several community events.

“Tay Tay has been one of the best partners I will ever have, but it’s time for her to rest and enjoy her life,” Hynes said. “She’s a member of my family and will continue to live with us.”

Taylor is a chocolate Labrador who was born on May 26, 2010. She came to the sheriff department from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.