× Denver sheriff deputy accused of forging military orders to get extra time off

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy has been charged with submitting forged military orders that claimed he was attending U.S. Army trainings and needed time off with pay, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputy Matthew Pemberton , 25, is accused of forging the orders to have paid time off between December 2017 and December 2018.

Pemberton is alleged to have cost the city and county of Denver about $20,365 in his pay and overtime for other deputies.

A staff member caught irregularities in the fake orders such as some language being typed in the wingdings font, prosecutors said.

A personnel complaint triggered an internal investigation that led to the charges.

Pemberton is accused of theft, computer crime, cybercrime forgery of government documents, criminal impersonation to gain benefit and attempting to influence a public servant — all felonies.

He was arrested Tuesday and is out on a personal recognizance bond. He is on investigative leave from the Denver Sheriff Department.