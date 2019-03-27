× Denver police union joins opposition to ‘red flag’ bill

DENVER — The union representing Denver Police Department officers voiced its opposition to the controversial “red flag” bill Wednesday.

In a press release, the Denver Police Protective Association said the following:

“We stand with our members, sheriffs, and law-abiding citizens who oppose this legislation. We encourage our elected officials to continue the conversation and include all stakeholders as we strive to keep our communities safe.”

The bill would allow weapons to be seized from people who are determined by a court to pose significant risk.

The DPPA represents more than 1,400 DPD officers.

While many in Colorado’s law enforcement community have come out against the bill, some support it. One of the key supporters is Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. The bill is named after one of his deputies, Zackari Parrish, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017.