Denver City Council votes to remove 'tampon tax' from feminine hygiene products

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted unanimously to remove a local sales tax on feminine hygiene products purchased within the city of Denver on Tuesday night.

The “tampon tax” bill, which passed 11-0, eliminates the 4.31 percent sales tax on things like tampons, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, menstrual sponges and menstrual cups.

However, consumers will still pay state taxes and RTD taxes on those items.

Washington D.C. and 16 states have instituted similar exemptions for the products. Supporters of the measure said that menstruation is not a choice.

Denver’s new ordinance will take effect on July 1, 2019.

It’s official! No more sales and use tax for feminine hygiene products in #Denver. The vote was 11-0. #TaxExempt. — Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) March 27, 2019

A similar bill was introduced into the Colorado state legislature in 2017 and was postponed indefinitely. At the time, the state generated about $2 million in revenue from the tax.