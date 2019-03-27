× Demaryius Thomas pleads guilty to careless driving, other charges dismissed

DENVER — Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas pleaded guilty to careless driving stemming from a single-vehicle rollover crash in which he was driving last month and the other charges were dismissed, his attorneys said Wednesday.

Thomas was facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving and not having proof of insurance. The guilty plea to careless driving is a four-point traffic infraction.

He was sentenced to probation and 50 hours of community service.

“Many people reached out after my accident and I want to thank everyone who has been supportive of my recovery,” Thomas said in a statement.

“It was important for me to accept responsibility for my careless driving. I personally promise I will never again put anyone at risk with that type of driving going forward.”

Thomas, 31, suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash in which he was driving.

It happened about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when the Denver Police Department said Thomas lost control of the vehicle.

Police said Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before the crash, according to a preliminary speed analysis.

The SUV went off the road and went airborne, flipping end-over-end after hitting a median. It came to a stop in a grassy median near Speer Boulevard.

Thomas and two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital, police said. One of the passengers suffered serious bodily injuries.

Thomas was taken into custody after turning himself in on Feb. 27 and was released the next day on a personal recognizance bond.

Thomas made four Pro Bowls and was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning team at the end of the 2015 season.

He was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010 and spent his career in Denver until he was traded to the Houston Texans last year. He was released by the Texans earlier this month.

He is the second-leading receiver in Broncos history with 9,055 yards and 60 touchdown catches.