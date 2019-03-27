Crews respond to fire in wooded area near Parker neighborhood

Fire in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Parker Wednesday afternoon. The fire is burning a wooded area adjacent to a residential neighborhood in the 8300 block of Sandreed Circle.

The area is northeast of the intersection of Jordan Road and Cottonwood Drive.

Video from SkyFOX shows trees and bushes along Cherry Creek in flames.

Smoke is visible from miles away.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

