The ever-popular Camp Jeep returns to the Denver Auto Show to allow show attendees the experience of extreme off-roading on the show floor. Professional drivers will roll Jeep models over rocks, climb hills and clear obstacles that demonstrate the vehicles’ abilities in traction, ground clearance, maneuverability and articulation.
Camp Jeep at the Denver Auto Show
