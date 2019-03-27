Brush fires keep South Metro firefighters busy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. — Wednesday’s slight warm-up and windy weather kept South Metro firefighters on their toes with two brush fires.

The first fire was located near Highway 85 and Airport Road. It burned about two acres in Douglas County. The second blaze was near homes in Parker northeast of Jordan Road and Cottonwood Drive along the Cherry Creek Trial.

“We’re in the start of the spring green up where people’s grass is starting to get green,” said Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue. “But in the absence of full green and living fuel, we have dormant grass.”

Hurst said that even though we just had a blizzard, humidity remains low. The dry air paired with Wednesday’s warm temperatures and breezy conditions to elevate fire risk.

While there is no off season for brush fires, heat plays a role, keeping firefighting crews busy as Colorado moves into warmer months.

Investigations into the causes of both fires continue.

