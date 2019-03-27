Broncos’ McManus reunites fan with unique golf ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus recently reunited a fan with a unique golf ball.

McManus found the golf ball at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora. The ball had a picture of a man wearing Broncos gear at a game.

The man pictured was Brian Hutt. He gave the balls to his friends as a groomsmen's gift for his wedding.

"I thought it would be cool to kind of keep it along with me," McManus said. He set out to find the man shown on the ball.

McManus tweeted a photo of the ball. Soon after, he got in touch with Hutt.

"The power of Twitter is amazing. Obviously, it’s just the power of Broncos Country. They wanted to help me out and find a loyal fan like Brian is," McManus said.

When asked why he thought McManus wanted to get the ball back to him, Hutt said, "Because I look like a goofball in the photo, I don’t know."