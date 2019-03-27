Book: Barbara Bush no longer considered herself a Republican after Trump became president

Posted 11:31 am, March 27, 2019, by

Honoree Barbara Bush attends the UNICEF Audrey Hepburn Society Ball honoring former first lady Barbara Bush at the Hilton Americas Hotel on November 6, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF)

WASHINGTON — Barbara Bush says Donald Trump caused her “angst” during the 2016 election and led her to question whether she was still a Republican in the months before she died.

The late former first lady’s thoughts about Trump were revealed in excerpts published Wednesday in USA Today of an upcoming biography, “The Matriarch.”

In a February 2018 interview, Bush was asked if she still considered herself a Republican. She replied, “I’d probably say ‘no’ today.”

She died in April at age 92.

Bush recalls drafting a funny letter to mail after the election congratulating Bill Clinton on becoming a presidential spouse.

But Bush said when she woke up, she realized “to my horror that Trump had won.”

A friend gave Bush a clock that counted down the time remaining in Trump’s first term that she kept at her bedside.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.