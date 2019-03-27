7 firefighters’ wives in North Carolina department expecting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A North Carolina fire department is going to have a very big family day this fall.

News outlets report photographer Brianna Mitschele posted on her webpage that the wives of seven firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department are expecting between now and September.

Mitschele said she noticed word of multiple births on Facebook and seized an opportunity to take pictures of the expectant mothers.

One photo shows the women in firefighter gear, while another has them each holding onesies representing the respective stations where their husbands work.

Mitschele said six of the women are first-time mothers. She also said the wives of two other firefighters gave birth last December and in February.

In Maine, nine labor unit nurses in one hospital are expecting in the next few months.

