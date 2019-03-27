5 Colorado schools get free laundromats to ensure students have clean clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The simple act of having clean clothes every day is something that many people take for granted. But for some young students, it could be the difference between going to school or staying home.

Five schools in Colorado received washers and dryers through a grant program by the Whirlpool Corp. called Care Counts.

The schools include:

Heroes K-8 Academy in Pueblo

Doull Elementary School in Denver

DSST Cole Middle School in Denver

Roots Elementary School in Denver

Carmel Middle School in Colorado Springs

The self-confidence of having clean clothes is now something those students won’t have to worry about.

Care Counts installed washers and dryers in schools to see how attendance rates are impacted by having clean clothes.

They found that more than 85 percent of high-risk elementary students increased their attendance during last year’s program.

The Care Counts laundry program is now impacting 72 schools in 13 cities; with an average of 50 loads of laundry per student during it’s first year of operation, proving there is a level of need in countless other schools.

For more information on the program and to donate, visit their website.