U.S. Forest Service approves Vail Ski Resort’s expansion

Posted 5:37 pm, March 26, 2019, by

Vail Ski Resort and Gore Range Mountains. Credit: Getty Images

VAIL, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service has approved an expansion of the Golden Peak area at Colorado’s Vail Mountain ski resort.

Vail Daily reports the project will double the training space on Golden Peak utilized by Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.

The newspaper reports the expansion will include an additional 760 vertical feet that will bring the area’s total to more than 1,500 vertical feet of race and training terrain.

Officials at the resort 104 miles west of Denver say construction is set to begin this summer and will increase the size of Vail’s operational boundary by 68 acres.

Officials say the proposal was originally submitted to the forest service in 2014 and has undergone a comprehensive environmental review.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.