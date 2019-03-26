Temperatures hit the mid 70s Wednesday before end of week storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's high temperatures have ranged from the upper 60s to the low 70s across metro Denver. It has been the warmest day we have had for some areas since late October. Tomorrow, temperatures will be even warmer.

Denver's forecast high temperature for Wednesday is 73 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions and a light breeze.

Changes to the forecast move in Thursday with a more unsettled weather pattern. Highs will drop to the 60s with isolated afternoon showers and storms.

The next chance for snow on the Front Range will arrive Friday into early Saturday morning. The city may only see a rain/snow mix but it is possible there will be light accumulation if temperatures get cold enough. Better chances for a few inches of accumulating snow will be on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. More details on timing and totals to come...

