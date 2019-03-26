× Special needs student surprised by heartwarming prom proposal

PARKER — A senior at Chaparral High School in Parker surprised one of her good friends by asking him to the prom this week.

His name is Nathan Hiltman and he’s a freshman in Chaparral’s special needs class.

“I know it means a lot to his family, but they don’t know how much it means to me that I get to take him to prom,” said Jenna Young, the senior who asked Nathan.

Nathan has batten disease, a rare neurological disorder that robbed him of his mobility, vision — and will eventually take his life. There is no cure for it.

“The thing is I don’t think these stories should be newsworthy. Because I think kids doing the right thing is the right thing. But when you have somebody who does it for your kid, it means the world,” said Stacey Hiltman, Nathan’s mom. “Because this is not something we thought was possible for Nathan.”

The moment Jenna asked Nathan to prom was captured on camera.

The two will celebrate the occasion at Chaparral High School on April 13.

To learn more about batten disease, as well as Nathan’s experience with it, click here.