Retired Colorado Rockies first basemen Todd Helton cited for DUI in Tennessee

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton was charged with driving under the influence March 18 in Tennessee, according to court records obtained by WBIR.

The 45-year-old retired first basemen was cited, not arrested, on a charge of driving under the influence after crashing his 2019 Ford F-150 pickup into a telephone pole, according to WBIR.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office told WBIR that Helton admitted to taking an Ambien four hours before the crash and that officers “observed a plastic travel cup in the vehicle that had the odor of an alcoholic beverage inside of the cup.”

Authorities said that they did not conduct a standard field sobriety test or interview him in depth on the scene because he was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

“Due to the totality of the circumstances, and due to the arrestee needing immediate medical treatment away from the scene, the arrestee was given a misdemeanor citation for (DUI) in lieu of custodial arrest,” the report said according to Knox News.

Helton voluntarily submitted a blood draw at the hospital.

His attorneys issued a statement to Knox News saying:

“The Helton family is thankful for the officers and medical professionals who took great care of him. Because of those first responders, he was not seriously injured. “Todd is currently in a residential treatment program outside of East Tennessee, receiving the care he needs. He realizes there are parts of his behavior that need to change, and he is focused on doing just that. While there has not been a final court decision about his citation, Todd is still taking action.”

His DUI arraignment is set for April 1.