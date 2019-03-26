× Possible tuberculosis exposure at Metropolitan State being investigated

DENVER — An investigation is underway into a possible tuberculosis exposure at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver Public Health said.

The investigation began on March 15. All faculty, staff and students who might have been exposed have been contacted, health officials said.

Officials do not believe there is any ongoing risk of tuberculosis exposure at the school near downtown Denver.

Health officials are working with the school and officials from the Health Center at Auraria to educate faculty and students about tuberculosis, and to test anyone who was possibly exposed.

Officials said it is safe for students and faculty to be on campus for classes and events.

Tuberculosis is caused by germs that are spread through the air. It usually affects the lungs but might also affect other parts of the body.

Earlier this year, students and staff during the fall semester at Aurora Hills Middle School in Aurora were tested for tuberculosis.