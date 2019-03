Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is Oyster Month! And that means great events and specials for you at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar including an oyster eating contest and shucking competition! Bar manager Noah Parman stopped by to give us a preview. High West Oyster Fest happens Wednesday April 3 at 6pm at the Exdo Event Center in Denver. Tickets are $45. Go to EventBrite.com for tickets. All proceeds benefit First Descents.