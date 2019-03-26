One person in custody after police pursuit ends with crash on Colorado Boulevard

Posted 5:52 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, March 26, 2019

DENVER -- One person is in custody after a police pursuit in Denver ended with a crash on Colorado Boulevard early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed in the 3800 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to Denver police. That's just south of Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 70 on the north side of Denver.

One person was taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.

Colorado Boulevard was closed between 40th and 38th avenues for several hours before reopening just before 5 a.m.

It is unclear why the officers were chasing the vehicle.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.769189 by -104.940637.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.