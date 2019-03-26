One person in custody after police pursuit ends with crash on Colorado Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person is in custody after a police pursuit in Denver ended with a crash on Colorado Boulevard early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed in the 3800 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to Denver police. That's just south of Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 70 on the north side of Denver.

One person was taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.

Colorado Boulevard was closed between 40th and 38th avenues for several hours before reopening just before 5 a.m.

It is unclear why the officers were chasing the vehicle.