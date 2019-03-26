No kids allowed: First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — If you’ve been thinking about a getaway from the kiddos – a resort in Florida says it’s the first adult-only, all-inclusive spot in the Florida Keys.

Bungalows Key Largo describes itself as an island oasis that is “built for couples who believe that time spent together is the greatest luxury of all.”

The resort, which has a minimum check-in age of 21 years old, features 135 private villas and is located on 12 acres of oceanfront property, according to PEOPLE.

Each suite comes with an oversized soaking tub and outdoor garden shower.

For a limited lime, this resort is offering rates from $399 per person, per night for 2-night minimum stays throughout 2019.

You can read more about the resort on its website.