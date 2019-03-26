× New menu items announced for Coors Field

DENVER — Colorado Rockies fans will have two new options for food during games this season.

According to Business Wire, vendor Aramark has expanded its offerings at a number of ballparks across the country, including Coors Field.

“Our chefs spent the off-season developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the game day dining experience for fans,” Carl Mittleman, president of Aramark’s sports and entertainment division, told Business Wire. “With a focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization, the new menu items we are introducing offer something for everyone and are sure to be a hit with fans.”

At Coors Field, one of the two new menu items is “elote topped tots.” It includes tater tots, street corn, zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chili queso.

The other new menu item is Shishito peppers. The little green peppers have become increasingly common at trendy restaurants. At Coors Field, they will be served with Thai chili vinaigrette along with green chili and chorizo queso.

The Rockies’ home opener is Friday, April 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.