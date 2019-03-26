× Mayor calls dropping of charges against Jussie Smollett a ‘whitewash of justice’

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the dropping of charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “a whitewash of justice.”

The comments Tuesday came after prosecutors dropped charges accusing Smollett of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago.

“Where is the accountability in the system?” a visibly angry Emanuel said.

Emanuel criticized Smollett for not taking any responsibility despite what he described as overwhelming evidence.

He also says Smollett continues to drag Chicago’s reputation through “the mud.” His voice seeming to quiver with anger he said about Smollett, “Is there no decency in this man?”

Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said Smollett still owns the city an apology.

Prosecutors haven’t explained why they made the surprise decision and haven’t said if they still maintain Smollett orchestrated the incident.

Smollett told reporters earlier that he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

