Man dies after fall on Aspen Highlands ski run

ASPEN, Colo. — A man died from his injuries he suffered in a fall at the Aspen Highlands ski area, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Joseph Bottiglieri, 56, fell on the Y2 run at the Highland Bowl on March 21. He died on March 22.

Bottiglieri was from Rockville, Maryland.

The Highland Bowl is a high, remote part of the ski area that is not accessible by a chairlift. Skiers and snowboarders must hike to 12,392 feet to reach the top of the bowl.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

The coroner’s office said the manner of death is accidental.