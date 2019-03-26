Jefferson County libraries hold formal wear ‘swap’ to make prom more affordable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Prom season is almost here, and for many families, that means dipping into savings, as the average cost can come close to $1,000.

The Jefferson County Public Library system is stepping into help by letting teens check out more than just books.

“We ask the community to donate new or used formal wear,” Belmar branch librarian Lisa Dibbern told FOX31.

They are collecting dresses, suits, ties, shoes and other formal wear accessories. The program is called “Prom Swap”. On shopping day, teens can pick out a piece of formal wear to wear to prom. The library just asks for a donation of five cans of food or another piece of formal wear to trade.

“This is huge for the community, especially in the Lakewood community. A lot of our kids may not be able to afford new items and truthfully, prom gets more and more expensive every year,” Dibbern said.

You can donate formal clothing items at the following Jefferson County Public Library locations between March 24 and April 6: Arvada, Belmar, Edgewater, Golden and Standley Lake libraries.

The shopping days are at the following branches and dates:

Golden: Saturday, March 30, 12-4 p.m.

Standley Lake: Sunday, March 31, 12-4 p.m.

Arvada: Sunday March 31, 1-4 p.m.

Belmar: Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Edgewater: Sunday, April 7, 1-4 p.m.

Each location will have a seamstress on site to do immediate alterations.