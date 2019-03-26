Highs in the 70s then a chance for rain and snow on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The two warmest days of the week have arrived.

I'm forecasting 70 today in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The record high is 84 set in 1971. We'll see sunshine early then high clouds stream in turning us partly cloudy.

The mountains are mild in the 40s and 50s today and Wednesday. It will be dry both days with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is even warmer at 73 across the Front Range. The record high is 78 set in 1988.

The next storm system arrives Thursday night in the Central and Northern Mountains, continues on Friday, and ends Saturday morning. 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas.

It delivers rain to Denver and the Front Range Friday morning and changes to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. 0-1 inches accumulation. Highs in the 30s on Saturday.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with 40s.

Dry on Monday.

