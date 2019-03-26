Grand Junction police reopen case of teenager’s 1975 homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police in a western Colorado city have reopened an investigation into an unsolved 1975 homicide.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the Grand Junction Police Department is “actively investigating” the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Deborah Tomlinson.

Police say Tomlinson’s body was found Dec. 27 following numerous unanswered phone calls to her apartment in the city 243 miles west of Denver.

Police say Tomlinson was found partially clothed in the bathtub of the apartment, where she had been bound, sexually assaulted and strangled.

Authorities say a gash on her forehead suggested she may have fought with her attacker, but there was no evidence of a weapon used in the attack.

Grand Junction police ask the public to contact them with any information about the case.