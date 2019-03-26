Denver police search for man wanted for unlawful sexual conduct

DENVER — Police are appealing to the public for help finding a man wanted for unlawful sexual conduct.

A release issued by the department said the incident happened on March 23 at 9:40 a.m. near West 33rd Avenue, between North Tennyson Street and North Stuart Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, with dark skin and “stubble” or short facial hair.

He is estimated to be less than 5-feet-10 with a medium build.

Police didn’t elaborate on the circumstances regarding the incident and did not say whether anyone was injured.

Call 720-913-7867 if you have any information regarding the suspect or crime.