Denver doctor arrested, charged with child pornography counts

DENVER — A Denver doctor was charged with transportation of child pornography, the U.S. attorney for the district of Colorado announced Tuesday.

The U.S. attorney’s office worked with the FBI’s Denver Division to arrest 31-year-old Justin Bowen Neisler. He was taken into custody without incident on March 13.

Through a search warrant, the FBI learned from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone using an IP address associated with Neisler’s physical address uploaded sexually explicit videos and/or photos of children onto social media.

Neisler was arrested after a search of his apartment. A search-and-seizure warrant shows authorities found several cameras and digital storage devices in Neisler’s unit and confiscated them.

“The investigation is ongoing into the alleged offense and other federal criminal child exploitation offenses, including the production of child pornography,” a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Neisler has been licensed to practice medicine in Colorado and Georgia since 2016. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Neisler has been affiliated with Centura Health and HCA-HealthONE. He practiced family medicine.

The U.S. attorney’s office said that if Neisler is convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Neisler will remain detained while awaiting further legal proceedings.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 303-629-7171 (ext. 1) or email denvermd@fbi.gov.