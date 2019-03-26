× Democratic Senate president will vote against ‘red flag’ bill

DENVER — The top Democrat in the Colorado State Senate has announced he will not vote for the controversial “red flag” bill.

Leroy Garcia, who represents Pueblo, sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“I took a hard look at this bill, and while I strongly believe in its intent of preventing gun violence, this is simply not the right legislation for the people of Pueblo and southern Colorado.

Make no mistake – as a Marine veteran, I firmly believe that we can work together while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners and addressing the issues at hand. I want to continue working with my colleagues to find a Colorado solution.”

The bill would allow weapons to be seized from people who are determined by a court to pose significant risk.

Democrats are believed to still have enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill without Garcia’s support.