5 local breweries push to save EPA clean water act

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- 59 craft brewers across the nation wrote a letter to the EPA earlier this month, asking the agency not to roll back clean waterway regulations.

The brewers are part of the NRDC group called Brewers for Clean Water. There are five members from Colorado.

“As a small business and as individual. It’s difficult to feel like you’re making an impact on a national scale, so organizations that allow us to come together and send a collective letter like this one, make us feel like we’re at least lending our small voice to a bigger movement,” Carol Cochran, Owner of Horse and Dragon Brewery in Fort Collins said.

Cochran and other breweries are against a proposal to reduce the number of waterways protected under the Clean Water Act; many small waterways such as rivers and streams would be excluded.

The EPA reportedly says scaling back could help farmers and developers. Meantime, some craft brewers say a change in water can impact the quality of their product.

“Any flaw in an input is magnified during the process of fermentation. So great beer which Colorado is well-known for, you really do have to have great starting units.” Cochran said. “And water is of course a big part of that.”

Cochran says her brewery likely wouldn’t be impacted by the proposed change, though she still wanted to show her support.

Public comment can be submitted through April 15. Go here to give your input.