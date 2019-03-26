× 3 arrested after Adams County pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in Cherry Creek area

DENVER — Three people are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Adams County and ended in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood early Tuesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit started around 12:15 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near 70th Avenue and York Street.

When the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Dominic Mendoza, did not stop, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with deflation devices, according to authorities.

During the pursuit, deputies said that another suspect, identified as Nicolas Morgan-Flash, threw tools from the vehicle which struck one of the patrol vehicles.

The chase came to an end in the 400 block of Josephine Street, which is near University Boulevard, in Cherry Creek around 12:35 a.m. A deputy fired his gun after Mendoza put up a struggle to be arrested.

The bullet did not strike anyone and both suspects were taken into custody.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old female, was taken into custody after attempted to run away from the scene.

Adams County deputies said that the vehicle was stolen from Lafayette on March 24.

All three suspects will be charged in the incident, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.