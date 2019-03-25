Who is spending the most in Denver’s Mayor race?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver is less than 20 days away from ballots being mailed out in the race for Mayor.

The Mayoral election is set for May 7th.

Over the course of the next several weeks, candidates will be kicking it into high gear. On Monday, incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock announced campaign commercials will be hitting the airwaves.

ICYMI: Our first TV ad hit's the air waves today! Help us keep up the momentum by getting involved with the campaign now: https://t.co/kp71Hsq9MV #WeAreAllDenver pic.twitter.com/L5LUIeBuc1 — Hancock for Denver (@HancockforDen) March 25, 2019

So who has the edge? Who is spending the most?

According to the most recently filed campaign finance data, incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock has spent $1.7 million as of March 18th on his campaign. Hancock has $145,000 cash on hand.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is going through the cash in his re-election campaign. Look at this report from 3/18. $1.7 million spent. $145,000 on hand #copolitics #denver pic.twitter.com/j3lECiMTon — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 25, 2019

Hancock's fundraising totals easily trump his nearest competitors.

Developer Jamie Giellis has spent $218,289; Former State Senator Penfield Tate $165,659; Lisa Calderon $53,560; Stephan Evans $1356; Kaylyn Rose Heffernan $844.

Interestingly though.....@jamiefordenver has more money on hand than @MayorHancock according to these reports. Ballots go out in 20 days in Denver Mayoral election #copolitics pic.twitter.com/ozQwUdWLX7 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 25, 2019

While most political insiders concede Hancock is the favorite there is still a question as to whether he can receive 50% plus one in the election. If he doesn't Hancock would face a runoff election on June 4th.

Interest from Denver residents is one thing politicos are following in this race. The 2015 mayoral race only received 29% turnout.