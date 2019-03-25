3 teens charged after allegedly attacking 18-year-old with autism, setting his hair on fire

SEABROOK, N.H. — A New Hampshire grand jury indicted three 19-year-olds after they allegedly attacked another teen with autism in the fall.

According to WMUR, police said the crime happened at someone’s home and was recorded on camera by other people there.

The TV outlet identified the suspects as Paul Dustin, Brandon Lemiuex and Israel Rivera. They are all facing charges of felony criminal restraint and simple assault.

“The criminal restraint is essentially that he was held in a room for a period of two hours while individuals punched, kicked and also lit his hair on fire,” lead assistant Rockingham County attorney Ryan Ollis told WMUR.

Ollis said the three told the teen he would leave in a “body bag” if he tried to run away, according to the Newburyport News.

WMUR reports the victim is 18 years old and has a low-level autism disorder.

“The unfortunate reality is, is with violent crimes, the victims often undergo senseless violence. It’s our goal to get justice for them,” Ollis said.

All three suspects posted bond. It’s unclear how the victim is doing now.