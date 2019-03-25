× Thornton police officer vehicle hit by vehicle during traffic stop on I-25 off ramp

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton police officer’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop along an Interstate 25 off ramp on Monday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

It happened on the northbound I-25 off ramp to 104th Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Monday while the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Thornton police said.

It is unknown if the officer was out of the vehicle or inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.