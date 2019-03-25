Warmest temperatures of year so far move in Tuesday, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A big warm-up is moving into the Front Range on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring the warmest temperatures to the region since late October.

Tuesday's high temperature will be about 70 degrees in Denver with 73 degrees forecast for Wednesday.

Wednesday's temperature will be near the record high for the date of 78 degrees. Both days will be sunny and dry.

A more unsettled weather pattern moves in on Thursday. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and storms Thursday evening with high temperatures in the 60s.

A storm system bringing a mix of rain and snow showers to the Front Range will arrive on Friday. It is still too far out to know if there will be accumulation, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures warming back into the 50s by Sunday.

