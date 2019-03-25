Stevie Wonder to make Red Rocks debut in June

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Stevie Wonder performs onstage at "Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones" presented by BET Networks at Microsoft Theater on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

MORRISON, Colo. — Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder will headline his first-ever performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, it was announced on Monday.

The show will be part of “SeriesFest’s Season 5 Benefit, A Celebration of TV & Music” taking place on Monday, June 24 at the legendary venue. Tickets for the show go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

“We are beyond excited and truly honored to have the one and only Stevie Wonder as our ‘Centerpiece’ headliner for Season 5,” adds SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “There is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”

Wonder has 32 No. 1 singles to date with worldwide sales of over 100 million units. He has won 25 Grammy Awards.

