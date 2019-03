A rock slide closed a stretch of westbound Interstate 70 Monday evening.

The Colorado State Patrol Eagle tweeted at 7:06 p.m. that the closure at mile marker 171 near Vail was necessary as crews cleaned up the rocks.

#BREAKING I-70 is temporary closed westbound at MP 171 (near Vail) due to rockslide. NO INJURIES, driver and passengers very lucky in one of the cars hit by the rocks. We expect to open the roadway in the next 15 minutes. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/88dAmUBcIh — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 26, 2019

A picture included in the tweet shows a large dent to the front hood of an SUV. Officials said there were no injuries.

Roughly 10 minutes after the initial tweet, at least one lane was open to traffic.