Popular Louisville bookstore to close after 16 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE — A popular bookstore in downtown Louisville is closing its doors for good after serving its community for 16 years.

‘The Book Cellar’ first opened in 2003 after its owner, Barbara Butterworth, retired from a previous career.

The bookseller said she’ll miss plenty of things about her store, but more than anything else she’ll miss her customers.

"A lot of it has to do with the community supporting us,” Butterworth said. "We just probably couldn’t have made it through the Amazon and e-book [era] otherwise".

Butterworth will retire once again in mid-April to spend more time with her family and to pursue a career in public service in Louisville.

"It’s just a wonderful little Colorado town,” she said of Louisville.

When ‘The Book Cellar’ closes on April 16, it will eventually be replaced by another business at its location on Main Street. A Boulder County man, who's native to our state, purchased the building ‘The Book Cellar’ is located in.

"And he is bringing his business, which we are not at liberty to divulge right now, but I hope the community embraces him — because he’s a really great guy!” Butterworth said.