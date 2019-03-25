× Police searching for man who broke into home, tried to enter another home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Police in Louisville are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a suspect who broke into one home over the weekend and attempted to get into another.

Police said a man able to enter a home on Charles Lane in the early morning hours on Saturday and then attempted to enter another home on Magpie Lane. Both homes are located in the Steel Ranch neighborhood of Louisville.

No word if he got away with anything or vandalized the home.

Although, the man was captured on surveillance camera inside one of the homes, police have not released a description of the suspect.

Police said this is a good reminder to keep all doors locked and entryways well lit at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.