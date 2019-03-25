Police: Man in van approached Castle Rock girl, asked for help finding dog

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock Police are investigating an incident involving a child approached by a vehicle late last week.

On Thursday, March 21 at roughly 7:30 p.m., police said a 15-year-old female was walking home near Meadowview Elementary when she was approached by a white van. The male driver of the van asked the girl to help him find his dog.

The man spoke with the girl but did not approach her and never exited the van. Police said the van drove away after the driver saw a Castle Rock Police vehicle, which happened to be in the area. The man was described as a white man, approximately 50 years old, with a beard and glasses.

The girl told her father about the incident after she walked safely home, and Castle Rock Police responded and took a report.

Castle Rock Police are asking members of the community for information about the van or the driver.

If any residents have video of Butterfield Crossing Drive during the time frame being investigated, they are asked to call Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100, or they can leave a message on the tip line at 720-733-3517.