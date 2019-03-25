× ‘My God is awesome!’: Grandmother’s prayer closet withstands E4 tornado in Alabama

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Recovery efforts continue in Alabama where an E4 tornado touched down earlier this month, destroying everything in its path.

But, there was one thing that managed to withstand the powerful storm: a grandmother’s prayer closet.

According to 11 Alive, Chaplain Jason Smith was out with Billy Graham’s Rapid Response Team when he made the discovery.

He wrote about it on Facebook and said the whole family survived.

“Are you kidding me? My God is awesome! Shout somebody!” he said.

The post has now been shared more than 96,000 times.